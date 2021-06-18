Kevin McCarthy – Poised to Be Speaker If GOP Retakes the House – Is Asked How He’d Feel About Trump Becoming Speaker

During an appearance on Fox News on Friday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was asked by Brian Kilmeade about a scenario in which Donald Trump becomes Speaker of the House if Republicans retake the chamber in the 2022 midterms. As the House Republican leader, McCarthy would be the odds-on favorite to ascend to the position.

Earlier this month, Trump whimsically entertained the idea of running for a House seat to potentially become Speaker. However, he would not need to be a member of the House to hold that position because the Speaker does not necessarily have to be a member of the House. Although every Speaker has been a member of the body, the Constitution merely states, “The House of Representatives shall chuse their Speaker and other Officers.”

At the end of the interview, Kilmeade asked McCarthy point blank, “Would you be for President Trump becoming Speaker?”

After some nervous laughter, McCarthy said, “You know, I’ve talked to President Trump many times. He tells me he wants to be Speaker, and I think he should be president.”

Kilmeade concluded the interview by saying, “All right, Leader McCarthy, it could be Speaker McCarthy, it might be Speaker Trump. We’ll have to find out.”

McCarthy was slated to become Speaker in 2015 after John Boehner resigned from the position, but his candidacy faltered and he withdrew from the race after making ill-advised comments about the House’s Benghazi hearings. Ultimately, the House elected Paul Ryan to the speakership.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com