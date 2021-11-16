CNN Uncovers WILD Comments from Trump-Backed Candidate: Democrats Have ‘Been Taken Over by a Satanic Agenda’

It turns out that Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidate to challenge Michigan’s Democratic secretary of state in 2022 has made some flat-out INSANE claims.

In an absolute rollercoaster of a report, CNN unearthed numerous pieces of fairly recent footage and blog posts of the Trump-endorsed Kristina Karamo in which she makes comments that belong either in another century or on another planet.

Karamo was a poll challenger in Detroit after the 2020 election and she has promoted the Big Lie ever since.

“It is not right that hundreds of thousands of votes are allowed to be considered as lawful votes and we know they’re illegal,” she said in one video surfaced by CNN. “Donald Trump won Michigan,” she claimed in another, even though he did not.

“There are a bunch of traitors in the Republican Party!” she declared on her podcast the day after the January 6 Capitol riot. While this is standard MAGA fare, Karamo’s non-election takes manage to be even more deranged.

As for Democrats, Karamo said, “Their party has totally been taken over by a satanic agenda.” Additionally she called current Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson “evil.”

“She’s an evil woman. She’s a very evil, evil, evil woman,” said Karamo, who is an adjunct college professor. She holds a Master’s in Christian Apologetics.

“Ultimately, the culture war is really the most important war we fight,” she said.

“There is no such thing as a person with two mommies and two daddies. That is just factually incorrect.”

In a blog post from 2019, she said transgender women who want to play women’s sports are “mentally ill adults playing dress up.”

She also suggested that cohabitation between unmarried couples has opened the door to pedophilia.

“We normalize people fornicating and we normalize people living together with their boyfriends and girlfriends, all this stuff,” said Karamo. “We’ve opened a door for us to get to the point where we have people want to normalize pedophilia.”

On public schools: “You’re forced to have your child be exposed to all types of unbridled wickedness that these Democrats and liberals want to teach.”

She’s also claimed, “Evolution is one of the biggest frauds perpetrated on us.”

And last and and certainly least (surprising): “Guess what? I’m crazy. I’m an anti-vaxxer.”

Watch above via CNN.

