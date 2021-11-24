Kyle Rittenhouse spoke with Tucker Carlson about politics in their lengthy interview and why he liked both Donald Trump and Andrew Yang.

Rittenhouse recently met with Trump after being found not guilty.

In a new clip from the interview shared on Wednesday night, Rittenhouse said the message he gets from the media coverage is “they are saying you can go out and rioted and attacked anybody and you will have the support from the media and the politicians to do whatever you want and kill innocent people.”

Carlson moved on to ask if Rittenhouse had any previous interest in politics.

“I’m going to get a lot of hate for this,” Rittenhouse said, “but I was a pretty big Andrew Yang supporter before all this.”

“Were you really?” Carlson asked with a laugh. “You were part of the Yang Gang?”

“I was part of the Yang Gang,” Rittenhouse said. “He’s a good dude.”

“I wasn’t really into politics. I didn’t know much about Trump. I didn’t know much about Biden. I went to a Trump rally because Trump supports the police. He’s a businessman. That’s what I liked about Trump. I didn’t know much about politics. I was just a 17-year-old kid.”

“But you liked Andrew Yang,” Carlson said.

“I liked Andrew Yang. I liked his policy a little bit,” Rittenhouse affirmed.

“Well, he’s a very smart, interesting guy,” Carlson added.

Rittenhouse also told Carlson that he’s “been trying to stay out of politics” now.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com