Kyle Rittenhouse Met With Trump at Mar-a-Lago After His Not Guilty Verdict

Toward the end of an hourlong interview with Donald Trump on Tuesday night, Sean Hannity revealed that the former president met with Kyle Rittenhouse after the 18-year-old was found not guilty last week. The Fox News host even displayed a photo of the meetup at Mar-a-Lago.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts relating to his fatal shooting of two men and wounding of another in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. One of the men he killed had drawn a handgun. His lawyers argued he was acting in self-defense.

“After the verdict Kyle Rittenhouse went to visit you,” said Hannity. “I have a picture of it. I want to get your thoughts on the rush to judgment, especially by Joe Biden.”

During his presidential campaign, Biden suggested that Rittenhouse was a White supremacist. Earlier in the day, Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki if Biden will “ever apologize” to Rittenhouse over it.

After discussing the driver who killed six people in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Trump returned to Rittenhouse and said that “he was a fan.”

Trump explained,

Kyle, I got to know him a little bit. He called. He wanted to know if he could come over and say hello because he was a fan, unlike the other guy. He came over with his mother. Really a nice young man. And what he went through, that was prosecutorial misconduct. He should not have had to suffer through a trial for that. He was gonna be dead. If he didn’t pull that trigger, that guy who put the gun to his head, in one quarter of a second, he was gonna pull the trigger. Kyle would’ve been dead. He’s a really good, young guy. He’s 18 years old. Just left Mar-a-Lago a little while ago, and he never should have been put through that. That was prosecutorial misconduct and it’s happening all over the United States right now with the Democrats.

