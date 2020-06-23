<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Late-night hosts Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers all had a blast ripping President Donald Trump’s “humiliating” Tulsa rally attendance on Monday night.

Noah poked fun at the possibility that Tik Tok users and K-pop fans may have been responsible for the rally’s low turnout since many claim they registered for hundreds of thousands of rally tickets as a prank.

“That is hilarious, getting foiled by a bunch of meddling kids,” Noah said. “I mean, that means Trump is basically a Scooby-Doo villain now — but at least Scooby-Doo villains wear masks.”

Noah questioned other reasons why the crowd was so much smaller than expected and guessed that even though his supporters love him, they may love being free of the coronavirus even more.

“Aw, poor Trump. For somebody who was born into wealth and never suffered a single consequence for his actions, this dude just cannot catch a break,” he added. “Because nothing is more humiliating than when you throw a party and most of the guests don’t show up.”

The host then mocked Trump for spending so much time explaining his strange and slow walk down a ramp after his West Point Commencement speech last week.

“I have never seen a person get out of a helicopter looking that sad,” he said later of Trump’s post-rally walk-of-shame. “He looks like he’s walking home after a wedding where he got stood up at the altar but still had to party because everything was nonrefundable.”

Colbert mocked Trump’s low turnout, joking that the rally was supposed to be a comeback for both Trump and Covid-19.

“Even after the rally was over, the bad news kept coming for the president, because it was revealed today that two of his staff members who attended the Trump rally on Saturday have tested positive for the coronavirus,” said Colbert. “Wow, imagine how dangerous that would’ve been if people had shown up.”

“Wow, that’s a lot of empty space and aimless mingling,” Colbert added. “That’s like a Beyoncé concert of just the dads who were dropping their daughters off.

The host also went after Trump for focusing on his walk at West Point during his speech and failing to dedicate that much time to any other topic.

“Trump talked about ‘rampgate’ for a whopping 10 minutes and 23 seconds, which is almost as long as it took him to get down that ramp,” he said.

Fallon reveled in how furious Trump was following his rally, joking that more people have written tell-alls about him than there were people in the crowd.

“Six thousand two hundred people isn’t a rally; it’s a graduation at a small liberal arts college,” Fallon joked. “You can tell the Trump campaign may be lowering expectations because the next rally is being held inside the birthday room at Dave & Buster’s.”

Fallon also ripped Trump’s appearance leaving the rally on Saturday night and noted that he looked very defeated when he arrived back to D.C.

“He looks like a guy coming home from a bar where all his buddies met girls except for him,” he added. “He looks like a kid who got a million RSVPs to his birthday party and only had 6,200 show up.”

Meyers mocked the president with a smile on his face for the entire segment and joked that he’s “seen less empty seats at an improv show.”

“It’s too perfect,” Meyers said.“This is like if Babe Ruth had pointed to center field and then stepped into the box and fouled one off his ankle.”

Meyers then went after the president and his administration for bragging about the rally’s crowd size prior to the event and failing to deliver.

“Nobody’s ever heard numbers like this?” Meyers asked. “You know what number people have heard? 6,200, the actual number of people who showed up according to the fire marshal.”

“The arena wasn’t even one-third full,” he continued. “Trump staked his political fortunes and his ego on this rally and it was such a flop he even had to cancel a planned second speech to what they thought would be an overflow crowd outside.”

