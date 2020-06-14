comScore

Trump Tweets ‘Momentum!’ Over His Bizarre Walk Down ‘Very Long & Steep’ Ramp at West Point

By Ken MeyerJun 14th, 2020, 9:01 am

Doug Mills/Getty Images

President Donald Trump went after the “Fake News” media over some of the questions that were raised after his Saturday visit to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery,” Trump said. “The last thing I was going to do is “fall” for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

Trump was at the academy to deliver the commencement address for the graduating class of cadets, but there was a great deal of chatter about his conduct throughout the event. Beyond his apparent struggles at multiple points of the visit, Trump seems particularly annoyed about a video that emerged of him walking awkwardly down a ramp after he was done speaking.

Following Trump’s tweet, there were a lot of people who were amazed that he actually bothered to complain about this when a pandemic, social unrest, and an unstable economy are still gripping the country.

