President Donald Trump went after the “Fake News” media over some of the questions that were raised after his Saturday visit to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery,” Trump said. “The last thing I was going to do is “fall” for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

Trump was at the academy to deliver the commencement address for the graduating class of cadets, but there was a great deal of chatter about his conduct throughout the event. Beyond his apparent struggles at multiple points of the visit, Trump seems particularly annoyed about a video that emerged of him walking awkwardly down a ramp after he was done speaking.

Trump descended a ramp extremely carefully at the end of his West Point speech today pic.twitter.com/uMG3KyB1V1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

Following Trump’s tweet, there were a lot of people who were amazed that he actually bothered to complain about this when a pandemic, social unrest, and an unstable economy are still gripping the country.

Oh my God. He's actually tweeting about this. https://t.co/TVAeUNX8iQ — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 14, 2020

Donald it was a Scary ramp and you defeated it I saw you run those last 10 feet and you also did a flip and fighted a vampire with a sword you are so cool donald no one is laughing at you or thinking you are old and dumb #MAGA https://t.co/LyBbUdTg3s — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 14, 2020

There's so much here but I keep coming back to the "final ten feet I ran down." Can someone provide video of the "running" portion of his descent down the ramp? https://t.co/prADsu7GyP — Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 14, 2020

feel like i've been waiting my whole life for this tweet https://t.co/FUnwBfHGmP — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) June 14, 2020

The next time you hear some Republican talk about how manly and strong Trump is remember that he was so scared people would make fun of him for the comical way he walked down a ramp that he had to tweet "It was super scary I'm a really good walker I am shut up!" https://t.co/5Du7u74Jcd — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) June 14, 2020

initially assumed this was a parody account https://t.co/uIetmDRSVl — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) June 14, 2020

The president was afraid of humiliating himself, so… https://t.co/o9Kb2QTsVy — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) June 14, 2020

