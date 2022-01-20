Laura Ingraham Retracts ‘Naïve’ Support for Iraq War: ‘I Finally Saw the Light, Thank Goodness’

Laura Ingraham expressed regret over her support of the Iraq war on Thursday night.

The Fox News host was speaking with Glenn Greenwald about rising tensions in eastern Europe, where Russia has amassed its military on the eastern border of Ukraine. There is concern that Russia could invade the country, just as it did in 2014 and annexed Crimea by force.

A growing bipartisan chorus in Washington has urged President Joe Biden to stand up to Russia by various means to protect Ukrainian sovereignty.

Ingraham said she is wary of the escalating rhetoric.

“Tonight, members of Congress from both parties are telling Fox that they believe Russia is likely to invade Ukraine,” she said. “And I do get the sense that the D.C. beltway, inside-the-beltway crowd is desperate for another U.S. military engagement.”

Greenwald replied, “I think there’s often the assumption that the media is leftist or liberal – and maybe they are – but when it comes to war, they are consistently on the side of militarism, imperialism, and more conflict, going all the way back to 2003 when they liked nothing about George Bush or Dick Cheney, but overwhelmingly – the New York Times, NBC News – were behind the invasion of Iraq.”

He then rattled off several other military interventions he said the media supported.

“Obviously, going to war over Ukraine – even as a proxy war – won’t do anything for the American people, the American worker.” Greenwald continued. “But it kind of elevates the U.S. on this global stage, and I think that’s the ideology of the American media.”

Ingraham responded by acknowledging her own support for the Iraq war.

“Now, I was one of those lured into the naïve ideas about Iraq and even nation-building,” she said. “I finally saw the light, thank goodness.”

The conversation returned to Ukraine.

Greenwald asked, “The question every American should be asking is, why do I care about the borders of Ukraine enough to risk American treasure when we have so many problems at home?”

“I think if you did a national poll,” responded Ingraham, “it’d be like one percent – I mean, if that – that actually wanted to spend American treasure and potentially lives in Ukraine. You know, as much as we might love the Ukrainian people, this is Europe’s conflict if they want to fight.”

Watch above via Fox News.

