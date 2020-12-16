Fox News host Laura Ingraham has signed a new multi-year deal with Fox News Media, according to an announcement from Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott.

Under the agreement, Ingraham will continue to host The Ingraham Angle, which airs weekdays on Fox at 10 p.m.

“Laura’s one-of-a-kind expertise and powerful commentary has provided an important voice to millions of Americans as a staple of our primetime lineup and we are thrilled to feature her insightful perspective across our platforms for many years to come,” said Scott.

Ingraham joined Fox’s prime time lineup in late October 2017, amid a reshuffling of the network’s evening slate that also saw Sean Hannity’s show Hannity move to 9 p.m, and the launch of Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream. According to Fox, Ingraham is the most-watched cable news host at 10 p.m., and the most-watched female host in cable history.

“With so many challenges facing Americans, I am more determined than ever to deliver the incisive, pull-no-punches analysis and commentary that our viewers expect and enjoy,” Ingraham said in a statement. “It is a great privilege to host an hour each weeknight on Fox News to address the most important, most timely, and sometimes, the most hilarious moments of the day. Our team takes great pride in the work we do—and has fun doing it!”

This year has been The Ingraham Angle’s highest-rated year yet, according to Nielsen, averaging 3.6 million viewers each night, with 650,000 in the A25-54 demo.

In addition to her nightly show, Ingraham co-hosts Laura & Raymond with Raymond Arroyo on the Fox Nation streaming service.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]