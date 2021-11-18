Lauren Boebert Says She’s ‘Making a List’ of Which House Colleagues to Go After If Republicans Retake the House

Lauren Boebert’s Thursday Fox News interview began with a poop joke and ended with her talking about a list of colleagues she’s targeting if Republicans retake the House.

As the House debated censuring Paul Gosar on Wednesday, Boebert ERUPTED on a number of Democrats, attacking colleague Ilhan Omar as a member of the “jihad squad” and saying Eric Swalwell was “sleeping with the enemy.”

Omar fired back hours later saying, “I am grateful I was raised to be a decent human and not a deprived person who shamefully defecates & defiles the House of Representatives.”

Jesse Watters started off his interview with the Colorado congresswoman by saying, “She accused you of defecating on the House floor.”

Boebert joked, “I don’t think that fines are applicable as long as you’re wearing a mask. That’s permitted on the House floor as long as you are wearing a mask.”

She went on to say it’s ridiculous to censure Gosar over a “make-believe” cartoon. The anime meme Gosar posted depicting him killing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Boebert went after Omar again and told Watters, “She says anti-semitic statements, praises terrorists.”

Watters remarked, “A couple hundred years ago, you would have had a duel with Congresswoman Omar. When you guys see each other in the halls, is it friendly? Do you look each other in the eyes?”

“Unfortunately most of the Democrats vote by proxy the majority of their times, so we don’t see a whole lot of them,” Boebert responded.

She went on to say she’s started “making a list” of colleagues to go after if Republicans retake the House.

Democrats have now removed four Republicans from committees. But, look, what goes around comes around. I’ve started making a list, and Ilhan and Eric are at the top. Maxine Waters, Cori Bush, and a couple other Democrats like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger on there too.

Boebert told Watters, “If you have any names that you’d like to add, Jesse, let me know.”

Watters asked if she will be “targeting” Omar. “What sorts of things could you do?”

“When we have the majority, it is going to be all about accountability and investigations,” Boebert said. “I will be on the Oversight Commitee and I am submitting subpoenas for the people who are in this administration and making them answer to their failures. And I am absolutely calling out the members of Congress who serve in the House and do the things that they do. I’m absolutely going to hold them accountable and what goes around, like I said, will come around.”

You can watch the segment above, via Fox News.

