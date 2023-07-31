‘Let Me Finish!’ Chris Sununu and Harris Faulkner Spar Over Trump’s Legacy: ‘He’s a Complete Failure’

Governor Chris Sununu (R) blasted the legacy of former President Donald Trump in a notably combative interview with Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner on Monday.

The sitting Republican governor of New Hampshire was just back from Iowa, where he saw Trump speak at the 2023 Lincoln Dinner hosted by the Republican Party of Iowa Des Moines, where many other candidates, including Florida Republican Governor and Trump chief rival Ron DeSantis, were on the bill.

Sununu admitted that he’s “not much of a Trump guy” before hitting the 45 president as giving the worst speech.

“He just kind of looked down and read from a binder, had no energy, talked about his poll numbers, nothing about the future of America, and nothing about how to get stuff done, nothing about, you know, actually getting some of these initiatives and policies moving forward,” he said. “So I, I think his fell flat.”

“I don’t know that it’s fair to say he didn’t really talk about anything about the future,” Faulkner said. “I mean, I watched that. I didn’t completely get that out of it.”

After a brief back and forth which included Faulkner chiding her guest with, “Let me finish my sentence,” Sununu clarified that in his esteem, Trump said “nothing about fiscal responsibility or draining the swamp or border security, any of those things.”

Faulkner asked if Republican voters really have questions about those issues. Sununu replied, “he was a complete failure!” on these issues, which establishment Republicans — like he considers himself — have long held dear.

