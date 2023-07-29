Ex-President Donald Trump packed several false and incendiary attacks into his 10-minute speech in Iowa — including the claim that Democrats “are willing to kill babies even after birth.”

Trump was last to deliver a speech Friday night at the 2023 Lincoln Dinner hosted by the Republican Party of Iowa Des Moines, where many other candidates including Florida Republican Governor and Trump chief rival Ron DeSantis were on the bill.

Trump ticked through a familiar litany of attacks, going after DeSantis several times and attacking President Joe Biden frequently as well — including by making the baseless claim that the president is directing the various prosecutions Trump faces.

But it was his chunk on abortion that really stood out as a reckless rephrasing of a lie he has told time and time again:

I appointed over 300 federal judges and three great Supreme Court justices. And last year, those justices and you know exactly what they did. They ruled to end Roe v Wade. And now pro-lifers have a tremendous power to negotiate. You gave them a tremendous power to negotiate, which they didn’t have until this termination took place. This moves the issue back to the states where all legal scholars, whether you believe in it or not in it, they felt it should be. And like Ronald Reagan, I support exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. And remember, the Democrats are the radicals on this issue because they’re willing to kill babies in their fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth month, and they’re willing to kill babies even after birth. And they are the extremists. They are the radicals. And politicians running for office cannot allow this to happen and cannot let them get away with what they do. They try and politicize that issue. And we can’t let them get away. We did a phenomenal thing for our country and for life.

As Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich has previously flagged at a briefing, Biden has been clear that he supports codifying the standard of “viability” that Roe v. Wade imposed, generally understood to be around 22 to 24 weeks, but which can also vary depending upon how the time of pregnancy is calculated. That’s the position of the Democratic Party and most elected Democrats.

