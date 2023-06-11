‘LET ME FINISH!’ Lindsey Graham Loses It on Stephanopoulos for Interrupting His Tangent About Hillary’s Emails

Lindsey Graham (R-SC) seethed at George Stephanopoulos when the senator tried bringing up Hillary Clinton’s emails to condemn the indictment of Donald Trump.

The interview between Stephanopoulos and Graham got off to a chaotic start — as the two squared off over the 37 criminal counts Trump faces over his mishandling of classified documents. When asked if he believes Trump’s claim to have committed no wrongdoing, Graham immediately deflected by invoking Clinton’s private server scandal.

“Here is what I believe: we live in an America where if you are the Democratic candidate for president, Hillary Clinton, secretary of state, you can set up a private server in your basement…” Graham said.

Stephanopoulos interjected, calling Graham out for not answering the question. The senator didn’t like the interruption. Not. One. Bit.

NO! LET ME FINISH! This is ridiculous! I’m trying to answer the question from a Republican point of view. That may not be acceptable on this show!

Graham went on to blast the “absolutely ridiculous” espionage charge against Trump, which he accompanied with more digressions to Clinton and other Democrats accused of improperly handling sensitive materials in the past. Stephanopoulos eventually challenged Graham by invoking the indictment’s evidence that Trump was recorded saying he took classified documents with him when he left the White House, and he no longer had the power to declassify them.

The senator again deflected to Democrats’ transgressions, complaining “not a damn thing happened to [Mrs. Clinton].” This prompted Stephanoupolous to retort “She was fully investigated and the investigation found no intentional holding back [of documents].”

Graham snarked “yeah, right” at that, so Stephanopoulos drilled down on the point that “Donald Trump was president for four years” and the Justice Department had just as much time to bring a case against Clinton back then. He got back on topic by asking Graham “how is that okay” for Trump to show off documents he knew were secret and refused to turn over to the National Archives as required by law.

Watch Graham’s answer above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com