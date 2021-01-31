Fox News host Mark Levin compared the idea of Congress possibly censuring President Donald Trump to calling him a “kumquat” on his Sunday evening program while speaking with former Trump impeachment lawyer Ken Starr.

Citing a letter in which President Andrew Jackson wrote after being censured, Starr explained that Jackson “wrote a very impressive letter,” arguing that at the time, Congress didn’t have the constitutional authority to censure him.

Levin then compared the measure of censuring Trump to that of calling him a “kumquat.” (For those unfamiliar, a kumquat is an “edible, orange-like fruit that is native to Southeast Asia.”)

“Ya, but that’s like passing a resolution calling a president a kumquat; I mean, what does that mean, I mean particularly a private citizen, they have already left,” Levin stated.

“What is troubling to me here is the lack of respect for the Constitution. And they are so busy trying to chase down Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago,” he added.

via Fox News.

