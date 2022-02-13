Lindsey Graham Cowers, Kisses the Ring When Confronted About Trump Calling Him a RINO: He’s the ‘Most Dominant Figure’ in the GOP

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos confronted Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about former President Donald Trump insulting him, during an interview with the senator on Sunday’s edition of This Week.

In one notable exchange, the ABC anchor took note of the senator’s shifting attitude towards Trump ever since the events of January 6th. Asked whether he supports Trump’s political comeback for 2024, Graham said “it’s his nomination for the taking in 2024, if he wants…Donald Trump is the most consequential Republican in the Republican Party today. He has a great chance of being president again in 2024.”

Graham added that Trump is “hurting his chances” if he keeps looking back at the 2020 election, which Trump continues to falsely claim was stolen from him. Stephanopoulos pointed out that detail, however, by telling Graham “you said that the president will have to change if he wants to be competitive in 2024. He doesn’t really show any signs of changing.”

“He continues to lie about the 2020 election. A couple weeks ago, he talked about pardoning the January 6th rioters. He called you a RINO — Republican In Name only — because you disagreed with that. There’s no evidence that the president is gonna change.”

After chuckling off Trump’s insult toward him, Graham stuck to his point that Trump has “got to talk about the future” if he wants to be president again, while calling him the “most dominant figure” in the Republican party.

Watch above, via ABC.

