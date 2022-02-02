Donald Trump lashed out at “RINO” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and said he “doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about” when it comes to the legal woes of Jan. 6 Capitol rioters.

In an interview aired on Newsmax Tuesday night, Trump was asked about comments he made at a rally over the weekend suggesting he may pardon Jan. 6 perpetrators if he becomes president again.

“If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6th fairly,” Trump told rally-goers in Texas on Saturday. “We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

Many of “those people from January 6th” stormed the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election, which they succeeded in doing for several hours.

On Sunday, Graham called Trump’s remarks “inappropriate.”

“I don’t want to reinforce that defiling the Capitol was ok,” Graham said on Face the Nation.

“On Saturday at the rally, you talked about the potential – if it’s appropriate – of pardoning some of the January sixers,” said Newsmax host Rob Schmitt. “Lindsey Graham said a couple days later, he thinks that’s inappropriate. What do you think?”

Trump hit back at Graham, who has been among his most ardent supporters.

“Well, Lindsey Graham’s wrong. I mean, Lindsay’s a nice guy, but he’s a RINO,” he said, using the acronym for Republican In Name Only. “Lindsey’s wrong.”

Trump then ranted about Black Lives Matter and Antifa before falsely declaring, “With the exception of one young, fine woman, nobody died on January 6th. Nobody died on January 6th. They like to say five people, but nobody died on January 6th.”

Schmitt, seemingly aware that four people died on Jan. 6 – along with a police officer who died on Jan. 7 after being sprayed with an unknown substance at the Capitol the day before – weakly attempted to clarify.

“Nobody was intentionally killed besides her,” said Schmitt.

“The one person who died was Ashli Babbitt,” Trump said. “She was killed by a ruthless man that never should have used his gun to shoot her.”

Babbitt was mortally wounded when she was shot by a Capitol police officer in the shoulder as she was trying to break through a barricaded door.

“Many of these people are not guilty,” Trump claimed. “What they’ve done to these – and in many cases, patriots, they’re soldiers, they’re policemen – what they’ve done to them compared to what they’ve done to the other side? You know, you have to have equal justice. And this isn’t equal. So I would absolutely be prepared, and Lindsey Graham doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about if he says that, because you have to have equal justice. It’s very, very unfair what’s happened to this group of people.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

