The Daily Show Exposes Lindsey Graham’s History of Hypocrisies in Ruthless Mock Biography

The Daily Show has reminded their viewers of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) tendency to flip-flop on certain topics due to his “uncontrollable lust for political power.”

Although Trevor Noah is still on summer hiatus, The Daily Show has continued to churn out content that takes aim at conservative pundits and Republican politicians alike.

This week, those working at the late-night show released a mock biography on the South Carolina senator, titled The Daily Show-ography of Lindsey Graham: Married to the Game and narrated by correspondent Desi Lydic.

The biography began with Graham’s time working at his parents’ “restaurant that was also a pool hall, that was also a bar, and a liquor store, that was also the home they lived in.”

“It was basically whatever people wanted it to be,” Lydic said. “The perfect environment for raising a politician.”

The biography went on to paint Graham as someone who learned to lie and turn his back on injustices at a young age, foreshadowing his eventual gravitation towards politics.

Lydic eventually hit as Graham’s dramatic change of tune regarding Donald Trump, who he once slammed as a “kook” who was “unfit for office,” only to become one of his more impassioned defenders.

“Graham did everything he could to stop the wedding between Donald Trump and America, but if he couldn’t ultimately succeed, then goddammit, he would give up harder than anyone had ever given up before,” said Lydic.

Watch the ruthless biography above, via YouTube.

