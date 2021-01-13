Senator Lindsey Graham railed against the idea of an impeachment trial after President Donald Trump is out of office.

Graham joined Sean Hannity after the Fox News host said Republican senators shouldn’t take the process seriously.

After he raised the issue again, Graham said, “We shouldn’t legitimize this.”

Graham — who erupted last week as he railed against the election objections from his colleagues — called the impeachment process “an assault on the presidency itself.”

He said Congress has engaged in “outrageous misconduct” and asked “what good comes from impeaching President Trump after he’s out of office.”

At one point, Graham even asked, “Why don’t we impeach George Washington? He owned slaves. Where does this stop?!”

The South Carolina senator said as the segment ended, “We should reject post-presidential impeachments because it will destroy the country and it will incite violence. If you want to end the violence, end impeachment.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]