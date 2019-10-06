Lindsey Graham Says He Wants a Special Counsel to Investigate Biden: ‘It’s Not Rudy’s Job’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Fox’s Maria Bartiromo he wants a special counsel to investigate Joe Biden, and said Rudy Giuliani shouldn’t be trying to lead an investigation.

“Everybody said [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller would be an independent guy, and I think he was,” Graham said. “And what happened? He cleared Trump. There was no collusion between the Trump campaign, and the Russians.”

“I love Rudy Giuliani,” Graham continued. “He’s a good lawyer for the president. He’s defending the president’s interests, but the Mueller investigation is over. It’s not Rudy’s job to find out if the Bidens did something wrong. I’d like somebody outside of politics to look at the Bidens like Mueller looked at the Trumps.”

Graham was speaking with Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures about the impeachment inquiry, which he denounced as partisan and said he wanted further investigation into Biden’s family–as President Donald Trump has wanted.

“Remember when Pelosi said that the transcript will show a quid pro quo? It does not. There’s nothing wrong with this phone call. It is OK for the president and others to look into corruption in the Ukraine,” Graham said.

Trump faces potential impeachment amid questions about whether he pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden for his political benefit.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

