Lindsey Graham Tells Biden, ‘Get Your Ass Outta the White House and Go to the Border!’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on President Joe Biden to visit the southern border during an appearance on Fox News – in so many words.

Republicans have repeatedly called on Biden to visit the U.S. border with Mexico, which scores of migrants have streamed across.

According to an upcoming book about the Biden administration, the president has been “furious” about the border situation and sometimes dropped f-bombs when discussing the matter with staff.

“Aides had rarely seen him so angry,” the author writes, in an excerpt obtained by Fox News. “From all over the West Wing, you could hear the president cursing, dropping f-bombs (he’d always apologize when women were present).”

Appearing on Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle guest-hosted by Brian Kilmeade on Fox News, Graham blasted Biden over his immigration policy.

“You know him well,” said Kilmeade. “He’s actually enraged, going crazy and dropping the f-bomb in the White House, rattling through the East Wing according to a new book, because the border’s broken and there are no solutions? Are you kidding me? Was he paying attention to what he signed with his executive orders, undoing what President Trump had done?”

“His policies are not working at the border,” Graham replied, before referencing Title 42, a pandemic-era measure that allows the federal government to quickly expel migrants apprehended at the border.

“And Title 42 is about to expire,” he continued. “President Biden could reinstate Title 42 deportation authority with the stroke of a pen. Every Democrat voted against extending it in the Senate. Every Republican voted for it. When Title 42 goes away as a deportation tool, you’re gonna double the number of illegal immigrants coming into the country in about a week.”

Graham noted Biden has not been to the border.

“It is so unconscionable for him not to go to the border and listen to the agents and people trying to control the border, what life is like along the southern border,” he added. “The fact that he doesn’t go shows to me that he’s disconnected and he does not give a damn.”

The senator concluded, “Get your ass outta the White House and go to the border!”

Graham repeated the line, as if for emphasis.

“I don’t think he’s gonna do it,” Kilmeade replied.

