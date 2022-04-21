Former President Donald Trump released a statement late Wednesday night criticizing Piers Morgan over a 30-second teaser for an interview that will air on Fox Nation on April 25.

He also released the last seven and a half minutes of their conversation.

The ad shows some explosive moments of the interview conducted at Mar-a-Lago, but without much context. It ends by giving the viewer the impression that Trump angrily cut the interview short.

Trump disputed this account. Hours after the teaser dropped, NBC News said it heard audio contradicting Morgan’s narrative. However, NBC News did not release the recording, which Trump said was done by a member of his team.

In the audio, a handler for Trump can be heard multiple times saying Morgan needs to wrap up the hourlong interview, which was reportedly supposed to last twenty minutes.

“You’ve done ‘last question’ four times now,” said a Trump assistant. “I feel like you’re lying at this point.”

Morgan protested, and after some crosstalk he said he wanted to ask Trump about his supposed recent hole-in-one. Trump obliged and the interview ended amicably, with each man telling the other, “Thank you.”

Morgan told Trump, “Appreciate it.”

In other words, the interview ended amicably, despite the teaser being edited to suggest Trump suddenly ended the interview.

Here is Trump’s statement on the matter:

Piers Morgan, like the rest of the Fake News Media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me. He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour. The good news is that the interview was taped by us as a means of keeping him honest. The interview was actually very strong on the 2020 Election Fraud, with me calling him “a fool” if he truly believed those results. The evidence is massive and irrefutable (check out Truth the Vote and the Dinesh D’Souza documentary, which will all be coming out soon). For those who want to make Piers look bad, compare his video promo and how it was doctored to the real thing. Hopefully they will now be doing some big changes to their final product. It just shows, however, what I have to deal with in the Fake News Media. He went out of his way to deceptively edit an interview and got caught. That is a big story, isn’t it?

Additionally, Morgan wrote an op-ed for the New York Post on Wednesday stating that “Trump tried to end things by declaring, ‘That’s it!’ before I reminded him that we hadn’t discussed his hole-in-one, which he then sat down again and did — briefly — before abruptly jumping to his feet, looking hateful, and barking at the shocked crew: “’TURN THE CAMERAS OFF!’”

So, rather than this being an instance of Trump becoming so incensed at the line of questioning that he walked out of the interview – as Morgan wanted people to believe – based on the audio, this is very clearly a situation in which a guest had overstayed his welcome by falsely and repeatedly insisting he had only one more question.

Listen to the end of the Trump-Morgan interview above via Breitbart.

