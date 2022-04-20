‘What the F*ck Is This?’ Rage-Filled Trump Reportedly Confronted Piers Morgan About Past Criticisms Before Heated Interview

Fox Nation’s Piers Morgan Uncensored dropped a teaser on Wednesday for the upcoming release of Piers Morgan’s interview with former President Donald Trump.

The teaser doesn’t feature a lot of context, which will have to wait until it airs on April 25. However, Morgan did provide some background in a piece for the New York Post.

Morgan said just moments before he was to interview Trump at Mar-a-Lago, one of his production assistants brought him a document with some highly critical comments the British presenter had made about the former president over the years.

“This is a collection of quotes you’ve apparently said about President Trump in the past two years,” said the assistant. “Someone sent it to him in the last hour, and the quotes are not good. In fact, they’re really bad.”

Morgan characterized the comments like so:

There were several dozen comments from me, taken from columns I’d written and interviews I’d given, in which I was savagely critical of Trump’s conduct in the last year of his presidency, from his woeful handling of the coronavirus pandemic to his refusal to accept defeat in the 2020 election, and the appalling January 6 riot at the Capitol that followed.

Morgan stated the interview was supposed to begin in a mere eight minutes. He was worried Trump would cancel because he was “VERY upset.”

Twenty minutes later Morgan was in Trump’s office. Here’s how he described the beginning of that encounter:

Normally, he’d greet me with a cheery smile and the words, “How’s my champ?,” because I was his first “Celebrity Apprentice” on the series that made him a TV superstar. But this time, there were no such welcoming niceties. He was staring at me across his desk with undisguised fury, clutching the document titled “Piers Morgan Comments About President Trump.” ”What the f–k IS this?” he snarled. Then he began slowly reading out some of the quotes. “Trump’s a supreme narcissist …” Pause. “His pathetic antics in the past few weeks since losing the election in November have been utterly contemptible.” Pause. “Trump’s now too dangerous, he’s morphed into a monster that I no longer recognize as someone I considered to be a friend and thought I knew.” Pause. “He’s now acting like a Mafia mob boss.” Pause. “And all because Donald’s stupendous ego couldn’t accept losing and sent him nuts.” Each time he paused, he peered over the document at me, with mounting rage in his eyes.

Morgan added, “I’d never seen him so livid or felt so uncomfortable in his presence as I did right now in his office.”

He went on:

“I’ve always been critical of you when I’ve felt you deserved it,” I eventually said, “but as you know, I’ve also written and said many supportive things about you too. This is a one-sided hatchet job designed to stop you doing our interview.” “It’s definitely a hatchet job,” he retorted, “ON ME!” Then he read another line: “January 7, 2021 – President Trump needs to be removed from office. As soon as possible … through new emergency articles of impeachment, which would have the additional benefit of barring him from ever running for the presidency again.” “REMOVED FROM OFFICE?!” he spat. “BARRED FROM EVER RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT AGAIN?!” Then he threw down the document and threw me a look of withering contempt.

Morgan said he eventually managed to change the mood by mentioning Trump’s hole in one last month.

Trump eventually would do the interview, but the detente didn’t last long, as the trailer shows Trump cutting the interview short.

Watch above via Fox Nation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com