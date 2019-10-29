House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) offered condemnation on Tuesday to those attacking Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman by questioning his loyalty to America.

“I want to say a word about something that’s been going on over the last several hours and last night which I think is also shameful. That is, questioning the patriotism, questioning the dedication to country of people like Mr. Vindman, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman who will be coming today, and others who have testified. I think that we need to show that we are better than that as a nation. Their patriotism, their love of country, we are talking about decorated veterans who served this nation who have put their lives on the line and it is shameful to question their patriotism, their love of this nation, and we should not be involved in that process.”

Vindman, a military officer and Ukraine expert on the White House National Security Council, is on Capitol Hill today, where he is expected to testify before the Congressional impeachment inquiry and express his concerns about President Donald Trump’s infamous call to the president of Ukraine. The move presents a significant new development in the Trump-Ukraine scandal, and Trumpworld seems to be running a counteroffensive against Vindman by painting him as a “NeverTrumper”, accusing him of “espionage,” and insinuating that he has an “affinity” for Ukraine as his birth country.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

