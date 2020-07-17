On his Fox Business show Thursday, Lou Dobbs railed against several Fortune 500 companies for donating a lot of money to Black Lives Matter.

Dobbs called it “stunning” before showing the graphic of Bank of America giving $1 billion, PepsiCo giving $400 million, Walmart giving $100 million, Apple giving $100 million, and Comcast $100 million, which the host said were all “pledges to the Black Lives Matter organization.”

“They are subsidizing a Marxist-inspired organization,” Dobbs said. “And for what reason I have no idea.”

Victor Davis Hanson said, “They don’t know anything about Black Lives Matter. They don’t want to know anything about Black Lives Matter. They don’t want to know about its origins or its agenda. All they want to do is just make it go away, and their usual way of dealing with that is money.”

“And they’re not a non-profit organization, they’re also a Marxist-inspired organization and they are behind much of the anarchy that we are watching in cities across this country,” Dobbs added.

The companies mentioned above did not actually give that money to Black lives Matter.

For example, Bank of America said its $1 billion commitment was to “help local communities address economic and racial inequality accelerated by a global pandemic” and would focus on “assisting people and communities of color that have experienced a greater impact from the health crisis.” And PepsiCo said their $400 million commitment would be invested in things like increasing the number of Black associates in their executive ranks and $50 million to strengthen Black-owned small businesses.

On Friday afternoon, Dobbs’ Twitter account posted an apology for the false claim, saying, “The large amounts of money were not for Black Lives Matter but rather pledges of investments to address economic and racial inequality. We apologize to each of these companies for our mistake and we apologize to you for the error.”

You can watch the segment in question above, via Fox Business.

