Lou Dobbs Rails Against ‘Duplicity’ and ‘Deceit’ of GOP Senators ‘Trying to Buck’ Trump on Impeachment Trial

Lou Dobbs railed against the “RINOs” in the Senate tonight as he touted a new poll finding Senator Susan Collins is the least popular senator in the country.

Guest Ed Rollins said she’ll end up out of the Senate if she “leads the charge against the president in this impeachment hearing.”

Dobbs and Rollins knocked Collins’ openness to impeachment hearing witnesses, with Rollins saying, “She needs to be on board. She needs Republican support, she needs his support. And it’s fine for her to have her conscience, but at the end of the day this is a partisan battle. There is no crime, and every Republican needs to be on board who supports this president.”

“It’s peculiar to me that you are watching this handful of Republican senators try to buck the president,” Dobbs said. “They know this is a sham on the part of the radical Dems. For them to associate themselves with such a sanctimonious reserve about the president, it’s such duplicity, such deceit on their part.”

“This has been a week of making history for this president and his administration. It has been a week of infamy for the party of hate,” he added.

