New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that President Donald Trump’s anti-media rhetoric is “inciting” violent imagery like the graphic, macabre video shown during a recent event at his Miami resort.

During a Monday morning visit to the set of CNN’s New Day, Haberman spoke of the video in which Trump is depicted going on a killing spree against the media and his political opponents. While the event organizers claim that they didn’t pick the video to be shown in their “meme exhibit,” Haberman noted that it was played on a loop during the conference.

When asked for what the video says about the sociopolitical environment “condoned” by Trump and his campaign, Haberman answered “there’s a lack of responsibility being taken for the kind of violence, violent imagery on the Internet.”

“Some of it, the president’s language is inciting,” Haberman continued. “Obviously, we have no reason to believe anybody knew anything about this video as they say, but there is a trickle-down effect on culture from language, and we have seen the president repeatedly saying ‘well, I had nothing to do with that.’ But this is why denouncing things matters so much. It sends a message to supporters.”

Haberman went on to say that several of the event attendees were surprised by how graphic the video was, even as she noted that this is hardly the first time the president has shared content themed around anti-media aggression.

“It’s worth remembering that this is at least the genre of content that the president in the past has endorsed on his Twitter feed,” Haberman said.

Watch above, via CNN

