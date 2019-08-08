New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is quite sure the White House thinks President Donald Trump behaved disastrously on Wednesday while he was supposed to be consoling the victims of the El Paso and Dayton shootings.

Haberman spoke to CNN’s John Berman on Thursday to discuss how Trump lashed out at his political enemies while traveling to see the shooting victims in both cities. She began by noting how Trump gave a speech this week to call for unity and condemn white supremacy, and yet, neither the president — nor his campaign — is making any changes to their rhetoric.

“We have seen repeatedly where there is a national crisis, he gives a speech off a teleprompter and then he undercuts his own words either before it or after it,” Haberman observed. “He doesn’t do well fundamentally on these major moments that require empathy and somebody looking as if they are rallying the nation and rallying people to support one another.”

As Berman noted all the people Trump attacked on Wednesday, he asked Haberman if the White House thinks Trump’s visits went well for the president.

“No, they don’t,” Haberman answered. “Most people – while they would I suspect not say that publicly – will privately admit that yesterday was something of a debacle. These are not the headlines they wanted to see. They wanted him to go in and behave differently. The goal was to go in and get out with as little news as possible.”

Watch above, via CNN.

