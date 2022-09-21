Marco Rubio Fumes Over ‘Outrageous’ Lawsuit Against DeSantis For Alleged Defrauding Migrants With Martha’s Vineyard Stunt

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) fumed over immigrants using “our laws” and “demanding rights” in America now that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) faces legal action for his Martha’s Vineyard political stunt.

Rubio spoke to Fox News’ Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on Wednesday and was asked for his response to the class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of the immigrants that were flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard under DeSantis’ relocation ploy. The suit argues that the migrants were lured onto the planes with false promises, used by DeSantis and his co-defendants for political theater, and that the scheme violated their 4th and 14th Amendment rights.

Rubio expressed his displeasure with the lawsuit:

Think about this okay? People came into this country illegally, violating our laws, okay? And the first thing they do is get lawyers, and use our laws to sue an elected governor, to sue a state. Think about that! They just got here! They’re not even here legally. They didn’t enter the country the proper way, and they’re immediately in court, demanding rights and claims under our laws! This is outrageous. What other country in the world would even tolerate that? So I think this is — this is not immigration, what we’re seeing. This is mass migration. That’s a very different thing. But to think about the fact that somebody just came here illegally, and within a week, they are in court and they have lawyers representing them in court, suing the American government whose laws they just violated is just unbelievable. It angers me, and it should anger everybody.

Aside from Rubio’s anger about the notion of immigrants having rights under American law, he was also wrong in claiming that the migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard were in America illegally.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, who is criminally investigating the DeSantis flights, has explained that the migrants on DeSantis’ flights “were here legally” and had “every right to be where they [were]” when they were lured. This ties in with the lawsuit’s claim that the migrants on the plane were “pursuing the proper channels for lawful immigration status in the United States.”

“We have 48 Venezuelan migrants who were here legally, lured under false pretenses, and they were exploited for a photo op. And we are opening a criminal investigation into it.” —@BexarCoSheriff announcing @GovRonDeSantis criminal investigation.👇🏼pic.twitter.com/e1ighemAKK — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) September 20, 2022

