Sheriff Opens Criminal Investigation Into DeSantis’ Migrant Flights, Says ‘Everybody’ Knows the ‘Suspects’

A sheriff in Texas has opened up a criminal investigation into two flights chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) that took dozens of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.

Last Wednesday, 48 people, mainly from Venezuela, were taken to the island on the planes. They claimed they had been promised jobs in the area.

DeSantis has defended the move, while critics have theorized a crime or crimes might have been committed.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a Democrat, told reporters at a press conference Monday his agency is officially opening up an investigation.

“We are opening up a case,” Salazar said. “The facts of the case at this point are that on Wednesday, Sept. 14 here in Bexar County in the city of San Antonio, our understanding is that a Venezuelan migrant was paid what we could call a bird dog fee to recruit approximately 50 migrants.”

The sheriff said 48 people were “lured” under “false pretenses” onto airplanes to Florida and eventually onto Martha’s Vineyard.

“They were promised work, they were promised the solution to several of their problems,” he added. “They were taken to Martha’s Vineyard for what we can gather little more than a video op and then they were unceremoniously stranded.”

The sheriff said he had spoken to an attorney representing the migrants. He also said he would not name any “persons of interest” or “suspects,” but hinted those sought in his investigation are well known.

“It is way too early for me to start naming any suspects,” he added. “We do have the names of some suspects involved that we believe are persons of interest in this case at this point. But I won’t be parting with those names. I think, to be fair, I think everybody on this call knows who those names are already, so I won’t be naming any of them. But suffice it to say, we will be opening up a case.”

Salazar did not disclose what crimes his department believed were committed.

