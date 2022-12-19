Margaret Brennan Grills Senior White House Official on Biden Border Crisis: ‘Why Doesn’t He Go to the Border?’

Face The Nation anchor Margaret Brennan grilled Biden senior adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms over the Biden crisis at the Southern Border.

Sunday’s episode of the CBS show came as the Biden administration is set to end on Wednesday Title 42, allowing the United States to expel migrants during public health crises expeditiously. It has been used during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brennan asked Bottoms that, with Title 42 soon expiring, “what is the administration doing to urge migrants not to come.”

Well, the administration has been working for months, planning for the end of title 42. and you have to remember, Margaret, these aren’t people who are attempting to illegally cross the border. these are people who are presenting themselves, asking that they be processed in accordance with the laws of the United States. so, people have to remember, Title 42 is a public health emergency order. If Title 42 goes away, we will then go back to Title 8, which allows for a process, which is the reason why the administration has asked Congress to fund more than $3 billion to help us provide the resources that will be needed to process these migrants to make sure that people are treated humanely, to make sure that the bordering communities have the resources that they need. And we need Congress to be a partner in this and we need Congress to act because this is a global issue that we are facing. And the White House alone can’t do it. We need support from Congress.

Brennan pointed out that without Title 42, people can’t be expelled “without the guarantee of an asylum hearing,” and therefore, migrants can remain in the United States ahead of their hearing, which could take years to occur. Hence, as Brennan noted, “this will mean more people coming into the United States.”

“What is the White House saying doing to say ‘don’t come to the border and try to claim asylum?’” she asked.

“Well, what the White House has done, has said very publicly, that we want people to avail themselves of a lawful process,” replied Bottoms. “What we are seeing happening is many people are taking advantage of the fact that Title 42 may go away this week. We see many people exploiting migrants, saying, come now, or you lose your ability to come at all.”

Bottoms went on to say that President Joe Biden has been working with global leaders since the migrant crisis became a “global issue.”

Moments later, Brennan asked Bottoms why Biden won’t visit the border.

About a couple of weeks ago, Biden visited Arizona. Ahead of his trip, when asked why he wasn’t going to stop at the border, Biden replied, “Because there are more important things going on.”

Bottoms suggested that it wouldn’t be a good use of resources if Biden were to visit the border, given the advance planning that would be required for a presidential visit.

In response to Brennan asking if that was the reason Biden didn’t go, Bottoms said she couldn’t “speak to why he has or has not gone.”

