House Dem Hits Biden for Saying He Has ‘More Important Things’ Going on Than Border Visit: ‘Just Show Up!’

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) pleaded with President Joe Biden to visit the country’s southern border with Mexico Wednesday amid what he called a “crisis.”

Cuellar joined CNN This Morning where he and host Kaitlan Collins discussed an influx of migrants crossing and the potential for thousands a day more when the Covid-era policy, Title 42, ends next week. The policy allows for the Department of Homeland Security to quickly expel migrants back to their home countries without allowing them to seek asylum.

“Congressman, if title 42 ends as scheduled, how much more difficult does managing the migrant crisis become, do you believe?” Collins asked Cuellar.

“Communities are going to be overwhelmed,” he responded. “We’ve seen that in the past with Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio. They’re going to be overwhelmed.”

Cuellar said Biden can show compassion to migrants while still showing border communities the White House cares. Collins then asked him if he feels the Biden administration views the situation on the border with any kind of “urgency.”

“I don’t think they do, or if they do, they just have a very different perspective,” Cuellar said. “It’s okay to listen to immigration activists. It’s okay to do that. But who is listening to the men and women in green and blue and who is listening to our border communities?”

Cuellar added, “Just showing up at the border would send a strong signal to the communities that he’s there, he cares about the border communities. Just show up! It doesn’t take much to just show up at the border.”

When Biden was in Arizona last week, a reporter asked him why he would not visit the border, since he was so close.

“Because there are more important things going on,” he said.

Watch above, via CNN.

