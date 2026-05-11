‘Ba Ba Ba Ba Ba’: Trump Goes On Bonkers Rant Reenacting How US Shoots Down Iranian Missiles

President Donald Trump went on a lengthy rant about the war in Iran while taking questions in the Oval Office on Monday following a policy announcement on maternal healthcare. During Trump’s lengthy screed, he blasted Iran’s leaders as “lunatics” and reenacted how U.S. missile defense systems shoot down Iranian projectiles.

“What do you hope to get out of the summit in China, and how much has the war in Iran changed—” asked a reporter as Trump jumped in.

“Look, I have a great relationship with President Xi. We’re doing a lot of business, but it’s smart business. We used to be taken advantage of for years with our previous presidents, and now we’re doing great with China. We make a lot of money with China. I have a great relationship with President Xi. And I think you can see that with the fact that in Hormuz, they get a big percentage—40% of their oil from Hormuz. There have been no ships coming in, no nasty ships coming that we end up in skirmishes with,” Trump replied, adding:

There has been—he’d like to see it get done. He doesn’t want to see—I’ll tell you what, look, I respect him a lot. And hopefully, he respects me. He didn’t respect our previous government. Then I can tell you, the guy couldn’t talk. It was ridiculous how that ever happened. Our country has been hurt so badly the last four years. You know, I say it all the time. It was the king of Saudi Arabia, but everybody says we were a dead country a year ago, and now we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world. And you know that better than anybody. You know you see that. Olivia sees that. You see it in the numbers. Look at the numbers.

Look at the stock market. The stock market is now higher than it was when this war started. So I thought that would go down 20, 25%. It was fine. You know, I’m willing—I’m willing to—it’s a terrible expression. Take a bullet. It’s a terrible expression, especially when it’s used by me. But I am willing to take a bullet for the country. And I said, look, the stock market is going to go down, but we’re going to have a threat of lunatics having—they’re lunatics—having a nuclear weapon.

I deal with them. I deal with them. I say it to them. I say, “You people are crazy.” I deal with them. They talk differently. I say, “You’re crazy. You’re crazy people. You’re nuts. You’re not having a nuclear weapon.” They think they can talk me into it, and then they don’t do very well with it. But they know how I feel. They can’t have nuclear weapons. They would use it within an hour of getting it. If the Obama deal wasn’t terminated by me, they would have had it six years ago. And they would have used it immediately on Israel and also the rest of the Middle East.

You saw that when they started shooting rockets. Nobody thought Saudi Arabia and Qatar and UAE were going to get hit, or Kuwait and Bahrain. And it was a tremendous strategic mistake, and they wasted those missiles. We have the Patriots that knocked them down every time. You know, we had—I told the story—we have. We were shot at by one of our great assets, a happy-to-be-a ship, a great ship. 111 missiles going at very high rates of speed with sophisticated equipment. And, you know, that’s all they do—build missiles. Thousands of missiles. Who does this except for people that are looking for trouble? We had 111 shot at one of our ships over a very short period of time. Out of 111 missiles going at 3,000 miles an hour, all 111 missiles were knocked down into the ocean prior to arriving at the target.

And the cool guys—the coolest guys are the guys that do this. You know, they’re not growing their brain. They sit, but missile shot—you can see it happening, missiles coming. They’ve got about 13 seconds to make a decision. It’s not like, “Gee, let’s figure it out.” They make a wrong calculation, you know, you lose some—a lot of men, a lot of men, and a lot of billions of dollars—times ten ships. So there’s a level of coolness at missiles shot, they look, ba-ba-ba, ba, ba. And, you know, they’re heading 47 degrees north, 1,300 feet, going 3,000 miles an hour. Okay, we have it in our sight. Fire, boom. Ten seconds left.

Let me tell you, they need smart people. These people are smart. And they’re so smart that they’re cool. You know, the calculations for some people are very tough. For other people, not so tough. There’s about 1% that’s not too many people around like that. I say, I call—a lot of times I’ll call these gunners—because they’re phenomenal geniuses. You know, where did you go to school? I went to MIT. Where did you go to school? I went to the best schools. Got to be smart. We have the greatest military in the world.