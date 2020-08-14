The fictional television character Marge Simpson, mother to Bart Simpson, ripped President Donald Trump’s senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis on Friday after the campaign confidante attempted to put presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), on blast for sounding like the cartoon character.

The dust-up between the two started on Wednesday evening when the legal advisor tweeted, “Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson.”

Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 12, 2020

And on Friday morning the internet got their response from Marge, voiced by actress Julie Kavner, in a video depicting the iconic character informing Ellis that she teaches her children “not to name-call.”

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me. Lisa [Marie Simpson] says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment. If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna,” said Marge.

“I was gonna say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it,” came Marge’s voice again, “off camera” so to speak.

Following the video circulating on Twitter – Ellis fired back on Friday at high noon, “Marge is probably going to vote Democrat… by mail.”

Marge is probably going to vote Democrat… by mail. https://t.co/UMcpXPuvFm — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 14, 2020

That was, we presume, intended to be humorous in some way.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]