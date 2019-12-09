Today’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing has had a number of heated moments, including this afternoon with Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman.

During the hearing, Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins scolded Goldman for “taking gratuitous shots.”

Collins said Goldman made a “snide comment” about how Gordon Sondland “was a million-dollar donor to the president, the implication being he got his job because he bought it or he was loyal to the president and would say anything.”

“Be very careful about how you throw around dollars and giving, because you and Mr. Berke are real heavy donors to the Democratic Party and I’m not going to say it questions your motives or position here today, but we need to make sure this thing is already blowing out of proportion, we’re already not answering questions,” Collins continued, before calling out Adam Schiff and saying he should testify.

Goldman asked, “What are you trying to say? What is the implication? By the way, I didn’t give anything close to a million dollars remotely.”

Matt Gaetz piped up and said, “The implication is we want Schiff in that chair, not you. The implication is the person that wrote the report is the person that should come and present it. And you aren’t elected by anybody and you’re here giving testimony in place of the chairman. I hope that clears up the implication.”

Chairman Jerry Nadler jumped in and scolded Gaetz for “yell[ing] out and disrupt[ing] the committee.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]