Matt Schlapp Fawns Over ‘Big, Strong, Amazing’ Trump: ‘He’s Got Broad Shoulders’

American Conservative Union and CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp fawned over former President Donald Trump, describing him as “big, strong, amazing” and broad-shouldered during an appearance on Newsmax, Tuesday.

On the recent string of indictments against Trump, Schlapp said:

I just want to say how disgusting it is. You know, Donald Trump’s a very famous, powerful, wealthy man, but behind Donald Trump, the DOJ is doing this to hundreds of Americans across this country for all kinds of woke, anti-American reasons. You know the FBI, it’s been proven, has an effort to go after traditionalist Catholics. They’re going after parents if you want to teach your kids that there are two genders. They’re going after anybody in the energy business. They’re trying to make everything we do in this country to be productive criminal.

He continued, “And so behind Donald Trump, who’s this big, strong, amazing guy— he might be the most unique person I’ve ever had the privilege to deal with because he’s strong, he’s got broad shoulders, but there’s a lot of people behind him who are more brittle, and this is a moment where we have to stand up for the Constitution, and we all have to stand with Donald Trump.”

Schlapp vanished from Fox News earlier this year after he was accused of groping and fondling a man’s crotch without consent. The CPAC chairman has since become a frequent face on Newsmax and a regular panelist on Chris Plante’s The Right Squad.

Watch above via Newsmax.

