Newsmax Host Stunned When Guest Predicts Trump Is ‘Gonna Go To Prison’

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt was taken aback on Monday night after guest Dick Morris predicted that Donald Trump is going to prison.

On Monday night, a Fulton County grand jury handed down at least one indictment related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. As of this writing, it is unclear who is being indicted or on what charges. However, it is widely believed Trump is one of the defendants.

In the weeks after the 2020 election, Trump pressured public officials in various states he lost to overturn their election outcomes. In one infamous phone call, he tried to get Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” him the votes necessary to win.

The former president has railed against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who he says is prosecuting a politically motivated case.

It would be the fourth case against Trump, who is under indictment in two federal jurisdictions and New York state.

“He’s gonna be convicted. There’s gonna be a biased jury pool.” Morris declared on Rob Schmitt Tonight. “And he’s gonna go to prison. And he will be elected from prison, president. It will not make any difference at all. He is going to be able to win this election no matter what they throw at him.”

Schmitt appeared stunned at the prognostication.

“You think he’s actually going to prison?” he asked.

“Yes,” Morris replied.

“Wow, ok,” Schmitt said. “I’m hoping that the appeals courts can see through all this nonsense. But it’s a bold, bold prediction.”

As the show concluded, Schmitt handed things off to Greg Kelly, who said, “We can’t be shocked anymore” and called all the charges against Trump “ridiculous.”

UPDATE: This story originally cited multiple major news outlets reporting that the grand jury issued 10 indictments related to the 2020 election. It has been amended to reflect that at least one of the indictments is related to that case.

