CPAC’s Matt Schlapp Accused of Touching Male Staffer in ‘Unwanted’ Groping Incident: ‘Grabbed My Junk and Pummeled It’

American Conservative Union leader Matt Schlapp has been accused of groping the crotch of a male former staffer who worked on Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign.

The Daily Beast spoke to a man in his late thirties who described an alleged October encounter with the married Conservative Political Action Conference chair. The outlet said it would keep the man’s identity private, as he fears a reprisal that could affect his career.

Writing for the Beast, Roger Sollenberger reported he spoke to a former Walker campaign staffer who alleged Schlapp bought him drinks at two Atlanta-area bars on Oct. 19. He said Schlapp later “groped” and “fondled” his crotch in a car during a “sustained and unwanted and unsolicited” encounter.

The alleged advance came after the man said Schlapp wanted to talk to him about his professional future. Sollenberger reported:

The staffer described Schlapp, who had traveled to Georgia for a Walker campaign event, as inappropriately and repeatedly intruding into his personal space at the bars. He said he was also keenly aware of his “power dynamic” with Schlapp, widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in national conservative politics. Schlapp, the staffer recalled, said he had wanted to spend the evening discussing the staffer’s professional future “It was a public space, and I was thinking that he got the hint. I did not want to embarrass him,” he said. “But it escalated.”

The former Walker staffer said after he dropped Schlapp off at his hotel and declined an invitation to his hotel room. He was supposed to pick Schlapp up the following day, but someone else was sent in his place.

The man claimed he filmed videos of himself speaking about what happened immediately after the alleged encounter to document it. Sollenberger said he watched the videos, as did two people close to the staffer.

“Matt Schlapp of the CPAC grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length, and I’m sitting there thinking what the hell is going on, that this person is literally doing this to me,” the staffer said in one video viewed by the Beast. “I’m supposed to pick this motherfucker up in the morning and just pretend like nothing happened. This is what I’m dealing with.”

Sollenberger also said he reviewed text and call logs between the unnamed staffer and Schlapp that confirmed the two had been in contact on the day in question.

Schlapp denied the accusation through an attorney. He has been married to conservative political commentator Mercedes Schlapp for two decades.

Read Sollenberger’s report in its entirety here.

