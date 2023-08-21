Maui Resident Hijacks Steve Bannon’s Live Segment to Call Out Show for Exploiting Fires: ‘This is Terrifying!’

Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast took a surprising turn when his guest was confronted in the middle of the show by a Maui resident who accused him of politically exploiting the island’s wildfires.

Nick Sortor, an independent journalist affiliated with right-wing outlets like Newsmax and OAN, flew into Maui several days ago to report on the fires around Lahaina and confront state government officials on their response to the disaster. Sortor beamed into War Room on Saturday for an outdoor segment about the fires when a man walked up behind him, which got his attention.

“Hey, what’s up, Nick? I’ve been trying to reach out to you, been reaching out to you on X,” the man said. “You’re supposed to be meeting with people here. What victims have you been meeting?”

The man continued to heckle Sortor, who turned back to the camera to say, “people actually tracked me down.” The heckler also accused Sortor of wasting the state’s resources while it deals with the fires.

“I don’t know how you live with yourself, man,” the heckler continued. “You’ve seen the devastation; you’ve seen the people.”

From there, Sortor stammered as he moved away while the live shot continued.

“I’m getting chased is what’s going,” Sortor told Bannon, claiming he was doxxed while the heckler pointed Sortor toward a first aid station. The heckler claimed he had been able to track Sortor down based on a picture he posted of his location.

“This is terrifying,” Sortor told the camera as he moved to a secluded spot. “I don’t even wanna go near my vehicle. I don’t want them to know what vehicle I’m driving either.”

Following the incident, Sortor posted about it on X where he claimed to have been “aggressively approached” and has started receiving death threats.

🚨 Just HOURS after I began pressing the mayor of Maui SUPER hard about children missing from the fire, I began being stalked, harassed, and intimidated. This morning at 5:45 am, about 2 mins after I started my live shot with Steve Bannon on War Room while alone in the rear of… pic.twitter.com/ZpFKWIPPoJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 19, 2023

I picked up my tripod and quickly walked away trying to find people that could witness any sort of attack. He then followed me until he saw another person. Then he disappeared. I don’t know where he went. I never saw not heard a car pull into or out of the hotel lot. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 19, 2023

[H/T Ron Filipkowski]

Watch above.

