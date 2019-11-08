CNN contributor and Never Trumper Max Boot picked apart the White House’s frantically changing excuses — prompted by increasingly damning impeachment testimony — to defend the alleged extortion pressure on Ukraine to benefit President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election chances: “They’re changing alibis more often than normal people change their underwear.”

Pointing to the litany of Trump administration officials who have corroborated quid pro quo conditions the White House put on $391 million in Congressionally-approved military aid, Boot told CNN anchor Don Lemon that the evidence of corrupt intent at this point was both “overwhelming” and “irrefutable.”

“Lieutenant Colonel [Alexander] Vindman is one of many devastating witnesses along with Bill Taylor, Fiona Hill, Gordon Sondland,” Boot noted. “That’s why you see the ever-shifting explanations from the White House. I mean they’re shifting alibis, they’re changing alibis more often than normal people change their underwear.”

“Today the story is we’re going to hang out [Mick] Mulvaney and [Rudy] Giuliani and Sondland,” Boot said summarizing the latest impeachment defense trail balloons. “It was their deal. It wasn’t Trump, which is as we’ve been discussing is absurd because Trump is tied directly into this because you have the phone call in which he is saying, “I would like you to do us a favor, though. …By the way, talk to Mr. Giuliani.’ So Giuliani is talking to Trump, and there’s a reason why Sondland and Giuliani have the lead on policy towards Ukraine, because there’s only one person in the world who could give him that lead, and that’s President Trump. So none of the alibis hold water. It’s just an attempt to distract and give Republican partisans something to talk about. The evidence is irrefutable.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

