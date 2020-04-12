Baltimore Sun media critic David Zurawik dialed it up to 11 on Sunday by going on a full-throttle rant against President Donald Trump’s conduct throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Zurawik joined CNN’s Reliable Sources on Sunday after Brian Stelter used his opening monologue to question whether it’s really up to Trump when the national economy goes back to normal. Zurawik dove right into it by ripping Trump for “spinning a narrative” and pushing an “outrageous lie” about the government’s response while “people are really dying these horrible deaths.”

“What’s worse is every minute he spends doing that, he is not getting respirators to hospitals, he’s not helping the states out with the kind of PPEs they need. People are dying because of his foolishness. It’s really foolishness at this point. You know, America — you know, folks who loved him, fine. You voted for him. You stuck it to the elites for three years. But now your loved ones can die. The game’s over. This isn’t reality TV anymore. People are dying and this guy is acting a fool. And when he blows off at reporters…that’s when he loses it, because he can’t control that narrative.”

Stelter pushed back by asking “Don’t you think it’s too simplistic to say it’s just Trump’s fault?” He argued that local authorities share responsibility for those who have died from Covid-19, and even though Zurawik acknowledged that “it’s not just Trump’s fault… he is now the leader and he has to act like a leader.”

“We are so past time for Trump’s rhetorical games and his prancing around up there for two hours.” Zurawik said. “It’s over! We need to save lives!”

Watch above, via CNN.

