Fox News host Melissa Francis said she doesn’t trust her network’s polling on Thursday, while boasting that she gives misleading answers when questioned by pollsters.

During an Outnumbered conversation about polling, the 2020 election, and the demotion of Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, Francis revealed that she has “toyed” with pollsters:

I personally have been polled twice recently. I am very popular when it comes to polling, I think because I’m not affiliated with a party, I am married, I have three children, I think I am a woman of a certain age. So I am sort of the vote people are looking for. I have a blast when they call me, and none of the information — sometimes I’m someone who voted for de Blasio but now is thinking about Trump. Sometimes it just depends how I toyed with these folks.

The moment drew the attention of The Contemptor founder (and Mediaite alum) Justin Baragona, who flagged the clip and asked if Francis, as a cable news anchor, just admitted she lies “to help push the narrative that all the polls are wrong?”

“Any pollster who calls me – I do not tell the truth,” Francis replied. “It’s not their business. But I misled them left and right in equal measure. Polling is in fact garbage. I also do *always* disclose where I work and ask from whom they purchased my information.”

Any pollster who calls me – I do not tell the truth. It’s not their business. But I misled them left and right in equal measure. Polling is in fact garbage. I also do *always* disclose where I work and ask from whom they purchased my information. https://t.co/oww7Pm9R0I — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) July 16, 2020

From there, Baragona asked Francis if her negative opinion for polling also extends to her home network, which has shown Joe Biden with the upper hand to President Donald Trump.

Her answer:

I don’t trust any polling at all based on my personal experience. https://t.co/lFAzZsuE5B — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) July 16, 2020

Despite her alleged disdain for polls, Francis has repeatedly tweeted out polls in the past, including one showing Trump hitting a record high in his approval and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hitting a low.

National Review’s Jim Geraghty has a new piece arguing that while some voters in 2016 may have misled pollsters, there’s evidence that the polls have improved considerably since then. Surveys showing Trump consistently down to Joe Biden are hard to dismiss.

Watch above, via Fox News.

