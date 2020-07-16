Nerd Porn: Watch ‘Man of Steel’ Star Henry Cavill Assemble a Computer in a Tank Top While Barry White Music Plays

We all need ways to amuse ourselves while quarantined during this pandemic, and Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill is here to save the day, posting a video on his Instagram showing him assembling a gaming PC while Barry White‘s bass-baritone voice purrs in the background.

The British actor is an avid gamer, admitting to initially missing the phone call from director Zach Snyder to offer him the role of Superman because he was too busy playing World of Warcraft.

Cavill recently purchased a new gaming computer and documented his process of assembling it, in a video that drew praise from gamers and, well, anyone with eyes.

The 6’1″ Cavill has maintained a superhero-level physique for a series of roles ranging from Superman to a magically-enhanced monster hunter in the Netflix series The Witcher, and shows off his guns in a dark tank top he wears during the build.

“The perfect soundtrack and black tank top aside, there’s one thing we really love about Cavill’s slightly self-deprecating video,” wrote Kelly Knox at The Nerdist. “If you’ve ever put together a PC, you absolutely know the emotions running through his mind as he stares at the instructions. (Despair and confusion, just to name two possibilities.)”

“But he handles the entire building process like a champ,” Knox continued, “and patiently and carefully puts together the pieces to finish the computer of his dreams.”

Cavill posted the video on his Instagram page with a saucy caption. “All The Parts,” he wrote. “This kind of material isn’t for everyone….viewer discretion is advised. You may see a lot of parts that you haven’t seen before.”

Twitter users did not seem to mind.

I laughed and cried in equal measure watching this vid. Henry Cavill is too pure. https://t.co/Je1zzgSpD9 — Katharine Castle (@Byrneinator) July 16, 2020

A five minute video of Henry Cavill building a gaming PC is the gift we all deserve in 2020. https://t.co/PJaKpXXHMV pic.twitter.com/k6pqmnmHmQ — Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) July 16, 2020

watching the video of henry cavill building a PC on repeat all day, nobody @ me — henry cavill stan account (@DarthLux) July 16, 2020

“So Henry Cavill just builds a gaming rig in his tank top” is absolutely the set up to a porno and yet, here we are https://t.co/6pmrULVn0h pic.twitter.com/KtcG7o2GVf — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) July 16, 2020

Today’s PC build is brought to you by: Cavill Arms… the only arms you’ll ever need to comfort you#HenryCavill #Superman pic.twitter.com/LjBphQIjOK — Aputure (@AputureLighting) July 16, 2020

he wasnt kidding pic.twitter.com/XT9v3CrAzu — andrew webster (@A_Webster) July 16, 2020

Watch the video above, via Instagram, and enjoy.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]