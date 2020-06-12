Michael Moore made it clear on MSNBC Friday night he’s literally “begging” Democrats not to get too confident about their chances in November.

Moore — who warned in 2016 about a Trump victory — told Joy Reid he doesn’t know this time around, but said Democrats should “never take Trump for granted.”

“If anybody is sitting at home thinking ‘Oh, man, we’ve got this one in the bag. Whoa, did you hear him today? He said he’s done more for black people than Abraham Lincoln. Whoa! We’re going to win,’ No. No. I’m telling you. I’m warning you and I’m begging you, please, do not sell this man short. He has pulled off so many things, so many times.”

He reminded viewers that over the past few years, there were any number of things people thought would “do him in” and mark “the end of Trump” but then that didn’t happen.

Moore even predicted that while Joe Biden will win the popular vote by five million votes, Trump could still win.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]