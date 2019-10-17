White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney faced an avalanche of questions shortly after announcing that President Donald Trump’s National Doral Miami resort will be the site of the next G7 Summit.

Mulvaney announced the news in a rare White House press briefing, and after opening the floor to questions, he was questioned on how this is not a massive conflict-of-interest, given the massive branding opportunity this entails.

Many of these questions were also framed around the matter of how Trump can accuse former Vice President Joe Biden and his family of self-dealing if this is what the president is doing.

Mulvaney admitted he was “skeptical” of the plan at first, but called Doral the “perfect physical location” and dismissed criticisms by saying Trump is “the most recognizable name in the English language and probably around the world right now,” so he doesn’t need any help with marketing.

“There is no profit here,” Mulvaney claimed. “Clearly there is profit with the Bidens…if you look at the difference between the Trump family and the Biden family, the Trump family made their money before they went into politics.”

Mulvaney continued to push the claim that Trump won’t profit from the G7, all while calling Doral “the best place” to hold the summit This included more disregard of criticisms since Mulvaney said the Trump administration gets these complaints all the time when Trump leaves the White House to visit his various properties.

Fox News’ Kevin Corke called it a “wince-inducing” decision on the administration’s part and asked if there’s any chance they’ll change their minds due to the “appearance of impropriety.” Mulvaney was also pressed on whether this sends a message to the world that the U.S. is “open to self-dealings.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]