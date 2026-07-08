Fetterman Slams Bernie Sanders for ‘Pushing These Communists’ After Sanders Endorsed Him Twice

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) blasted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for “pushing these Communists” on Fox News Wednesday, despite Sanders having backed Fetterman’s successful campaigns for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and later the U.S. Senate.

Fetterman joined the broadcast to comment on former Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner, who announced on Wednesday that he would drop out of the race against incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) after a slew of major allegations of sexual misconduct.

“What Democrats, like, saw in that trash bag — what did they see in that guy?” Fetterman told Fox News’ Charlie Hurt, who then asked the Pennsylvania senator to be more specific about which Democratic leaders he thinks shoulder the blame.

“Bernie Sanders needs to apologize to the voters of Maine and to, you know, everyone who donated to that trainwreck of a campaign,” Fetterman responded, emphasizing that in his eyes, Sanders “pushed” Platner to run “more than anyone.”

“He keeps pushing these Communists and these kinda awful anti-American people, so there’s plenty of those people that have to humble themselves, you know, humble yourself and stop pushing, you know, these kinds of people on people in my party,” he concluded.

Ironically, Sanders backed Fetterman during his 2018 Pennsylvania lieutenant governor campaign and his 2022 Senate run.

While prominent Democrats, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sanders, initially stood by Platner after former girlfriend Lyndsey Fifield accused him of physical abuse — allegations he denied — support evaporated after a POLITICO report in which another ex-girlfriend, Jenny Racicot, accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2021. Platner denied Racicot’s allegations as “troubling, serious, and false,” but Sanders and other Democrats soon called on him to end his campaign.

“I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine. In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside,” read Sanders’ Tuesday statement.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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