Mick Mulvaney Slams Trump’s Election Challenges as an Unimpressive ‘PR Campaign’: ‘Not a Serious Legal Inquiry’

Former acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Monday denounced President Donald Trump’s election challenges as a “PR campaign.”

Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo asked Mulvaney about the issue during a segment on her show, Mornings with Maria, noting Trump’s legal challenges in Pennsylvania and the fact that his campaign has asked the state’s Supreme Court to fast-track a challenge of the election results.

“Mick, what do you make of this suit? Could this be a potential win for President Trump?” Bartiromo asked.

“Potentially, sure. But I think we have to be honest with ourselves Maria, no one’s been impressed with the results of the legal up until now,” Mulvaney responded. “It’s been run mostly as a PR campaign it seems, not a serious legal inquiry.”

Mulvaney predicted that Trump would continue to use every tool available while still in the Oval Office, claiming that his challenges are to be expected considering the circumstances.

“I think one of the things that not enough folks are talking about though is probably the best way at this point for the president to make sure we finally find out what happened in the election in 2020 is to win the Senate in Georgia,” he added. “Because if the Democrats take control of the Senate, then there will be no opportunity at all to do any investigations after January 20th.”

