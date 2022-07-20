Mika Brzezinksi: Political Battle Between Democrats and Republicans is a Fight Between ‘Good and Evil’

Mika Brzezinski said the political battle between Democrats and Republicans is no longer about a difference in ideological opinions but a struggle between “good and evil.”

Brzezinski’s comments came as she spoke to Crooked Media Editor in Chief Brian Beutler about his New York Times guest op-ed about Democrats who’ve given exposure to far-right Republican candidates around the country. The essay warns Democrats that they risk elevating election deniers like Kari Lake in Arizona and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania with this tactic of trying to select their opponent, which could backfire.

“There’s no need for the party to pull tricks in Republican primaries,” Beutler wrote, “and there’s certainly no need to pivot away from lurid themes like the attempted coup of last winter to milquetoast and counterproductive appeals about kitchen table issues.”

Asking Beutler about the piece, Brzezinski agreed the strategy is a “risk” for Democrats, “and I don’t think it’s honest either.”

“We do want to make a differentiation between Democrats and Republicans,” she said. “And I’m sorry, good and evil at this point.”

Beutler followed by characterizing the Republicans’ embrace of candidates like Lake as an inevitable reality at this point, so it’s up to Democrats to “tell a consistent story…about what it is about candidates like Lake and Mastriano that is extra dangerous, especially dangerous.”

