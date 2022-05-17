Doug Mastriano Wins GOP Nomination In Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Race

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano wins the Republican nomination in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race on Tuesday, multiple outlets are projecting.

Mastriano defeated former Rep. Lou Barletta, former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain and other candidates. He will face Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who won the Democratic nomination unopposed.

Mastriano has come under fire for being at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack. He supported efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Pennsylvania, which President Joe Biden won. He has been subpoenaed by the House of Representatives committee investigating Jan. 6.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Mastriano on Saturday. In a statement, he said,

There is no one in Pennsylvania who has done more, or fought harder, for Election Integrity than State Senator Doug Mastriano. He has revealed the Deceit, Corruption, and outright Theft of the 2020 Presidential Election, and will do something about it. He will also Fight Violent Crime, Strengthen our Borders, Protect Life, Defend our under-siege Second Amendment, and Help our Military and our Vets. He is a fighter like few others, and has been with me right from the beginning, and now I have an obligation to be with him. Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz will make an unbeatable team going into the most important Midterm Election in the history of our Country. They will Fight, they will Win, and they will Produce for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and for the USA itself. I have fully Endorsed Dr. [Mehmet] Oz, and now it is my great honor to give my Complete and Total Endorsement to a man who will never let you down, Doug Mastriano for Governor of Pennsylvania!

The Cook Political Report moved the November’s general election from “Toss up” to “lean Democrat” in light of Mastriano’s win.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com