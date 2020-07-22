Mika Brzezinski tore into Republicans on Wednesday for their refusal to hold President Donald Trump accountable for his administration’s handling of the coronavirus and civil unrest across the country.

Brzezinski started her tirade by asking if the GOP will object to federal law enforcement being sent into Portland to crackdown on protests against police brutality. The move has raised questions of constitutionality, and Brzezinski laid out 3 choices for the GOP to make.

“Here are your choices, congressional Republicans. The federal militarized response to mostly peaceful protesters, sending the feds in to Portland and now possibly New York City,” she said. “You could think about talking about that and being concerned about it. You might want to think about it. That’s your first choice.”

After that, Brzezinski tore into Trump pandemic leadership, his suppression of scientists, and the remaining inadequacies of efforts to test the country for the coronavirus.

“More people are going to die,” she said. “Again — I’ll speak slowly so you can understand this — this is a pandemic that could be mitigated. Other countries have successfully mitigated this pandemic by doing very simple techniques, nationalized responses to testing, social distancing, and masking, okay? And this president actually says that we are only in the process of developing a strategy when there could have been one months ago.”

Finally, Brzezinski demanded to know if Republicans will have anything to say about Trump offering well wishes to Jeffrey Epstein’s accused child sex trafficking accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. “If you cared a damn about this country” Brzezinski seethed, Republicans could be “slightly concerned” about this.

The president giving a hat tip to Ghislaine Maxwell, saying he wishes her well, a woman who is accused of abusing children by his Justice Department. When this president has in the past sent those little messages through his public orations, saying something that then ends up to somebody getting out of jail or being pardoned, or whatever. Okay, Congressional Republicans? I’m just wondering, if I slow down and deliver to you these facts, which are basic, and which would just require you to use your brain and your moral compass and say something and do something. Do you see what is happening? Can you still not see it? Are you going to wait even longer? It will be on you.

