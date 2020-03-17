Mika Brzezinski offered rare praise to President Donald Trump Tuesday morning following a Monday afternoon White House press conference in which the commander in chief presented a much graver tone on the coronavirus outbreak than before.

“What you saw yesterday was the president getting better when it came to matching his tone and his own kind of gut response to questions that he was getting, to the reality of the situation,” the Morning Joe co-host opened.

“Whether or not you have a jaundiced eye, you noticed that, and you sat up and took note,” she continued. “I mean, the president of the United States made it easier to parent teens yesterday. Because if you don’t have groups of ten or more, and the president is saying you can’t do that, it is much easier to communicate that to the young population.”

“He did a lot to get people to take it seriously yesterday. I mean, I’ve seen where we are right now, and where we go during the day or communities that might be more pro-trump, that might think this is a hoax.”

Later in the program, co-host Joe Scarborough, aka “Mr. Mika Brzezinksi” made note of his wife’s praising of Trump’s tone.

“I have no doubt there were people who spit out their cheerios across the table this morning when Mika said Donald Trump made being a parent easier yesterday.”

“Something I know. If you had a bingo sheet of things you were going to predict Mika Brzezinski was going to say on the show, that would not be on the first 50 sheets printed, right?”

Brzezinksi has been a VOCAL critic of this administration, but to her credit, she is calling balls and strikes here. And when the president calls on Americans to unify and to behave a certain way in the public interest, then it does set a much more appropriate tone.

Now if he could only show some restraint on the political tone of his Twitter feed.

Watch above via MSNBC.

