Mitch McConnell Reacts to Trump’s Widely Condemned Rally: ‘The President’s Onto Something’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared on Fox Business Network to praise President Donald Trump’s Wednesday night rally, in which he reveled in the crowd’s chant to “send back” a black congresswoman who came to the United States as a refugee.

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo kicked off the interview by showing extensive clips from the rally — including one in which the crowd loudly chanted “send her back” — before asking Mitch: “You’re reaction to some of the president’s commentary?”

“He’s right about ‘the squad’ wanting to turn us into a socialist country,” McConnell said, referring to the four progressive congresswomen Trump has targeted in recent days. “What he should have added, however, is that it’s a lot broader than just the four of them.”

McConnell argued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the 2020 candidates have “all signed up” for policies like the Green New Deal and “Medicare for All.” (While some have, all of them have not).

“So I think the president’s onto something,” McConnell said.

Bartiromo agreed. The host did not ask McConnell about thousands of Trump supporters chanting “Send her back!” at a black congresswoman, in an ugly display that was condemned as dangerously bigoted by both right and left on Wednesday night. She did follow by asking about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s accusation that the Leader is “complicit in advancing racism” because he refuses to condemn Trump’s remarks.

McConnell condemned AOC’s attack: “I think it’s time to lower the rhetoric related to that subject all across America. Everyone knows that’s nonsense.”

The senator added that he was present at Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech as well as the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“Meanwhile, the media seems to be in some ways complicit,” Bartiromo followed up. “A CNN reporter asked you if it would be ‘racist’ to ask your wife — your wife! — Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to go back to her home country of Taiwan. What did you think of your wife being brought into this debate?”

“Well, I’m glad Elaine’s not willing to go back home,” McConnell said.

